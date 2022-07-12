Delhi Government Announces Pilot Project With UNICEF For Employment Opportunities To DSEU Students

  • Home
Updated: Jul 12, 2022

Delhi Government and UNICEF announces
New Delhi:

The Kejriwal government Monday announced a new pilot project with UNICEF to enable access to employment opportunities for students of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The government said in a statement that the DSEU and UNICEF have introduced 'Career Awareness Sessions' for students.

"Skill Varsity of Delhi joins hands with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India) at UNICEF to enable access to employment opportunities, assist students in becoming job ready as well as listen to and amplify the voices of young people," the statement read.

Another pillar of the partnership is the 'YuWaah Step Up - Bano job ready', a six-month pilot being conducted by Flywheel Digital Solutions Pvt with DSEU students and other job-seekers in Delhi to enhance the reach of young job-seekers on the new age job portals, the government said in the statement. The pilot will run at Ambedkar DSEU Shakarpur - I campus starting 20th July.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
