Delhi Government Announces Free Education For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID

The Delhi Government will sponsor the education of children orphaned due to COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised free education to the children while addressing a press conference today.

“I know many children who lost their parents to COVID-19...I understand their pain...don’t worry…(we) won’t let their education stop,” the Chief Minister said.

The government will take care of their education, Mr Kejriwal added.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest in recent days, the Chief Minister has informed.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments had previously announced financial support and free education for children whose parents died of COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will offer a pension of Rs 5,000 per month and free education to such children.

"We will provide education free of cost to the children who have lost their parents. They will be provided free ration even if they are not eligible for it," the Chief Minister said. Mr Chouhan noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit many families.

On the same day, the Chhattisgarh government said it will bear the education expenses of the children who have lost parents to COVID-19, under the scheme`Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojna'.

Under the scheme, a stipend of Rs 500 per month will be paid to such children from Classes 1 to 8 and Rs 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12. Children studying in both government and private schools will be entitled to this stipend.

The state government will also fund the education of the children who have lost the breadwinner of the family to COVID-19.

The Jharkhand government had said it is committed to rehabilitating children orphaned by COVID-19 and announced financial assistance to the caretakers.

"The Chief Minister directed all the district administration officials to ensure proper care for the children who lost their parents. Many children who lost their parents in the fight against Covid19 may face exploitation or get trapped into child trafficking," an official statement said. "

The state government said that in case other members of the family agree to take care of an orphaned child, they will be given monthly sponsorship assistance.