Delhi Government Admonishes DU For Not Constituting Governing Bodies For 28 Colleges

Delhi Government admonishes Delhi University

Mr. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi Government has written a letter to University of Delhi (DU) expressing displeasure that the college governing bodies whose terms expired in March 2019 have still not been reconstituted and the names of six nominees sent by the government on March 20 have still not been forwarded to the concerned colleges.

The letter to Mr. Yogesh Tyagi, Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, explains in detail the sequence of events, since the terms of governing bodies of 28 colleges expired on March 7, 2019.

The letter says that on April 16, 2019, the Delhi Government had decided not to release funds to the 28 colleges till the governing body is reconstituted. The Education Department of the Delhi Government had requested the university to increase the strength of the panel from 188 to 400 and expand the terms of the existing bodies.

The university, on its part, asked the Delhi Government to nominate the members from the list of 188 names sent to it.

Not receiving any response on increasing the strength of the panel as requested, the Delhi Government finalized the names of the members and forwarded it to DU on June 28.

Nominations and Reconsiderations

On September 11, the university asked for more information about certain nominations and requested reconsideration of other persons approved by the Delhi Government.

Some more letters were exchanged about government nominees for the university panel.

On March 16, the university sent a letter to the Delhi Government requesting it to reconsider six government nominees and two names to be replaced from the university panel. Giving two new names for the panel, the government replied that it had decided to continue with the six names requested for reconsideration.

The letter said that as on May 26, “the six names have still not been sent to the concerned colleges and therefore, the full governing body has not been constituted in six colleges namely, Kalindi college, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Laxmibai college, Maharishi Valmiki college of education and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya college".

Delhi Government's stand

Mr. Sisodia wrote that: “The inordinate delays in constituting the governing bodies cannot be merely an act of omission. It now seems like a deliberate attempt to ensure that proper oversight mechanism is not put in place.”

Expressing resentment at repeatedly receiving complaints regarding malpractices and corruption in the 28 colleges, Mr Sisodia alleges that the highest functionaries in University of Delhi are “conspiring to protect the perpetrators of corruption”.

Mr Manish Sisodia contends that the lack of administrative oversight due to absence of the governing body has led to academic and administrative deterioration in these colleges.

“And it is the Vice Chancellor and the Executive Council who will be held responsible for this degeneration as you have held up the formation of the governing bodies,” says the letter to the Vice Chancellor of DU.

Mr. Sisodia has asked the university to take appropriate action at the earliest in formation of the governing body so that there is no further crisis of administrative oversight in these colleges.