Delhi: Fresh Registration For EWS, Special Needs Children Admission From October 3

Delhi Directorate of Education will open the application link for admission under EWS, EWS/DG, CWSN categories

Fresh online applications for admissions under economically weaker sections, disadvantaged (EWS/DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories into entry-level classes for the 2022-23 session will be available from October 3, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education said. Applications will be available on the departmental website till October 10.

"Opening of online module for filing of online application by the candidate under EWS/DG category for 5,881 vacant seats and CWSN 4,448 vacancies will be available from October 3. Tentative date and time of online computerised draw of lots to be announced on October 14," the circular said.

The list of schools with vacancies will be updated on the website at 11 am on October 3. The department has also announced two helpline numbers -- 8800355192 and 9818154069 -- to register complaints or queries between 10 am and 5 pm on weekdays.

Despite inviting online applications from September 3, approximately 10,329 seats are still vacant at entry-level classes in private unaided schools, the department said in a circular.

"DoE has already conducted main computerised draw of lots excluding adjustment round for the admission under EWS/DG and CWSN categories at the entry level classes in Private Unaided School (except minority schools) recognized under DSEAR 1973 and RTE Act 2009," the circular said.

