Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 Declared At Edudel.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi EWS admission result 2022 declared

Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has announced the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) admission results for the academic session 2022-23. The first merit list for the Delhi EWS admission 2022 has been released on the official website-- edudel.nic.in. Parents and guardians can check the selection status for Delhi school admission under EWS quota by using the registration number and date of birth of the candidate.

The Delhi EWS admission merit list contains information such as registration number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, guardian’s name, school ID, name of allotted school and class. After checking the admission result, parents are advised to reach out to the concerned school authorities to understand the formalities that are to be fulfilled as part of the admission process.

Delhi EWS Admissions Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website – edudel.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the “EWS/DG Admissions and EWS/Freeship Admissions” link. Click on the “EWS/DG/FREESHIP Result 2022-23" link. Enter your registration number and date of birth. The Delhi EWS admission result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

Delhi EWS Admissions Result 2022: Direct Link

The Delhi Directorate of Education conducts an exam for economically weaker sections candidates every year for admission into entry-level classes such as nursery, pre-School, KG, Primary, and Class 1.