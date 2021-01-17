Delhi Schools Reopen Tomorrow; Education Minister Holds Review Meeting

Delhi Education Minister Holds Review Meeting Before Reopening Schools

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with the state education department today to inspect the preparedness of schools to reopen from tomorrow for Classes 10 and 12. He affirmed that all the schools in the capital city have been provided with sanitisation equipment, hand sanitisers, extra face masks and gloves. The seating arrangement inside classrooms have been changed to maintain social distancing.

The Delhi schools will reopen for Classes 10, 12 to help them prepare for the upcoming CBSE board examinations. The classes will be specifically for practical subjects and the teachers will also help the students to complete their assignments and project work that will be marked in the board exams 2021.

Weighing the sentiments of students and parents who are gearing up to send their children or attend the schools respectively, Delhi Education Minister said, “Had a review meeting with senior Education Dept officials. Everyone is excited and a little nervous at having Class 10& 12 students back in schools from tmrw for practical/counselling. All preparations-sanitizers, masks, social distancing measures- are in place. Good luck to all”.

Had a review meeting with senior Education Dept officials. Everyone is excited and little nervous at having Class 10& 12 students back in schools from tmrw for practical/counselling. All preparations-sanitizers, masks, social distancing measures- are in place. Good luck to all! pic.twitter.com/KUp5WoAsZn — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 17, 2021

The Delhi government has issued a set of instructions for Class 10, 12 students and schools staff.The students are required to wear face masks at all times, and ensure social distancing among them.

After the reopening of schools, the teachers will conduct orientation and provide any emotional support to the students through counselling.

Teachers will be discussing the CBSE syllabus, marking scheme and exam guidelines to help the students understand the new board exam pattern as declared by the Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

The practical sessions inside the laboratory will be held in small batches and the batches will be kept the same for all the laboratory sessions to ensure bubbling effect. A time-table is to be formed to hold the practical sessions and submitted to the Directorate Of Education Government of NCT of Delhi.

Hand sanitisers must be made available at the entry of the laboratories.

The government had earlier announced that pre-board exams for Class 10 students will be held tentatively between March 20 and April 15. For Class 12, pre-boards will be held tentatively from April 1 to 15.