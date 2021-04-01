Delhi Education Minister discusses ‘Model Virtual School’

The Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting today to discuss the new education model proposed by the state government to streamline virtual classes. It will be soon launching a “virtual model of education” which is an outcome to the online classes conducted last year due to pandemic. It was also mentioned during the Delhi annual state budget.

Mr Sisodia chaired the meeting with officials of the new committee formed to implement the virtual education model. The committee will now hold regular meetings to discuss the project and create a blueprint to implement the idea.

They also discussed various global models of education and understood their various aspects which could be implemented in the Delhi’s model.

Dream of ‘anywhere living, anywhere learning, anytime testing’ is one step closer to reality!



Chaired a meeting to understand successful global models & start defining scope of 'Delhi Model Virtual School'.



Committee formalised which will create a detailed blueprint soon! pic.twitter.com/iDv4ehCqZy — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 1, 2021

Mr Sisodia had earlier said that “It will be a unique experiment in itself, and will probably be the first virtual school in the world. Work has already begun on the design of this school and it will be my endeavour to ensure that this school is ready and functional by the next session”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal had touted it to be a ‘dream project’. "We want to create the world's first virtual Delhi Model School. It is a dream project that has been presented in this budget, a classroom without walls,” he had said.

This year, the government had allocated Rs 16,377 crore for education in the state budget to create Delhi's own education board, creating a virtual model school and a teachers’ university. It had also proposed the introduction of a patriotic-based curriculum.