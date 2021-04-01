  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Education Minister Discusses ‘Model Virtual School’

Delhi Education Minister Discusses ‘Model Virtual School’

The Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting today to discuss the new education model proposed by the state government to streamline virtual classes.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 6:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KVS Admission 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration Begins
Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021: KVS Class 1 Registration Begins Today
Delhi Holds 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' To Select Students For Scholarships
Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Sets Up Mini-School, Library On Scooter For Rural Children
Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Dates Released
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students Up To Class 8 Shut Till April 4
Delhi Education Minister Discusses ‘Model Virtual School’
Delhi Education Minister discusses ‘Model Virtual School’
New Delhi:

The Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting today to discuss the new education model proposed by the state government to streamline virtual classes. It will be soon launching a “virtual model of education” which is an outcome to the online classes conducted last year due to pandemic. It was also mentioned during the Delhi annual state budget.

Mr Sisodia chaired the meeting with officials of the new committee formed to implement the virtual education model. The committee will now hold regular meetings to discuss the project and create a blueprint to implement the idea.

They also discussed various global models of education and understood their various aspects which could be implemented in the Delhi’s model.

Mr Sisodia had earlier said that “It will be a unique experiment in itself, and will probably be the first virtual school in the world. Work has already begun on the design of this school and it will be my endeavour to ensure that this school is ready and functional by the next session”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjriwal had touted it to be a ‘dream project’. "We want to create the world's first virtual Delhi Model School. It is a dream project that has been presented in this budget, a classroom without walls,” he had said.

This year, the government had allocated Rs 16,377 crore for education in the state budget to create Delhi's own education board, creating a virtual model school and a teachers’ university. It had also proposed the introduction of a patriotic-based curriculum.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi education minister Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CHSE Odisha Class 12: Apply For Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Of Cash In Lieu Of Laptop By April 30
CHSE Odisha Class 12: Apply For Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Of Cash In Lieu Of Laptop By April 30
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) To Be Held On June 15, 16
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) To Be Held On June 15, 16
Telangana Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
Telangana Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
No Reduction In CBSE Classes 9-12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Academic Year
No Reduction In CBSE Classes 9-12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Academic Year
ICAI Begins Registration For CA May Exams
ICAI Begins Registration For CA May Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................