Delhi DoE Suspends Recognition Of DPS Rohini Over Fee-Hike Norms

Delhi DoE suspends DPS Rohini over fee-hike norms

The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi has suspended the recognition of Delhi Public School, Sector-24, Rohini for non-compliance with fee hike rules. The school however will be allowed to complete the session 2022-23 with recognition and the suspension of recognition will not affect the students studying in the current session 2022-23. DPS Sector 24 Rohini, Delhi has been asked not to take any admission for the 2023-24 session.

“The school authorities seem to be indulging in profiteering, commercialisation, capitation and exploitation of parents by charging unwarranted fees, and violated Rule 50 (xvii) and 50 (xix) of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973 by not providing relevant documents and records to the inspection team who visited the school premises on November 7, 2022,” a DoE statement issued on Tuesday said.

After the completion of the session, the DoE suspension order said that all students of the school will be shifted to the nearby recognised schools run by DPS Society or to nearby Delhi government schools with the parents' consent if the suspension is not revoked. Over -charged fees already paid will have to be refunded to all the students immediately.

All the staff of the school including teaching, non-teaching and other will be adjusted by the DPS Society in its other recognised schools within the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi.