Delhi: Fresh Application To Entry-Level Classes Of EWS, Special Needs Children Starts Today

Delhi Directorate of Education to begin fresh application for admission to entry-level classes from today

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will start the fresh application for admission to entry-level classes for children under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories for the academic session 2022-23 today, October 3. The DoE website -- edudel.nic.in will make the application forms available. The list of Delhi schools with vacancies will be updated on the DoE website at 11 am today. The last date for registering for entry-level classes admission is October 10. According to official date, around 10,329 seats are still vacant at entry-level classes in private unaided schools.

The directorate has also made available two helpline numbers -- 8800355192 and 9818154069, so that parents of children seeking admission can register complaints or queries. These helpline numbers will remain active between 10 am and 5 pm on weekdays.

“Opening of online module for filing of online application by the candidate under EWS/DG category for 5,881 vacant seats and CWSN 4,448 vacancies will be available from October 3. Tentative date and time of online computerised draw of lots to be announced on October 14,” a DoE Delhi circular issued earlier said.

“DoE has already conducted main computerised draw of lots excluding adjustment round for the admission under EWS/DG and CWSN categories at the entry-level classes in Private Unaided School (except minority schools) recognized under DSEAR 1973 and RTE Act 2009," the circular added.