The Delhi government is expected to take a call on reopening of schools for junior classes in a meeting of the DDMA scheduled on Wednesday, official sources said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 29, 2021 11:37 am IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is expected to take a call on reopening of schools for junior classes in a meeting of the DDMA scheduled on Wednesday, official sources said. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its previous order had banned all kinds of religious, political, cultural and social gathering because of the pandemic.

The issues of allowing Ramlila and reopening schools for junior classes is likely to be discussed in the meeting of the DDMA for a final call, official sources said.

Arjun Kumar, the secretary of Luv Kush Ram Leela Committee, one of the oldest in the city, said, "A delegation met the LG seeking approval for holding Ramlila. We are hopeful that the permission will be granted by the DDMA."

All schools for classes nine to 12 reopened in Delhi from September 1 following the improvement in Covid situation in the city.

Many private schools have demanded the Delhi government allow students form classes six to eight physically attend school claiming the Covid situation has improved significantly in the city.

A DDMA-constituted panel has recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital. It had recommended reopening schools for classes nine to 12 from September 1 and for classes six to eight from September 8.

The DDMA order issued earlier this month, listing various prohibited and allowed activities under phased reopening from Covid-caused lockdown, will expire on September 30 midnight.

