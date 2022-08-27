Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School
The residential school will admit students to classes 9 and 11
Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 27, 2022 1:15 pm IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, August 27 inaugurated the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in the national capital. The residential school will admit students to classes 9 and 11. There will be 200 seats -- 100 in each class. The students will be taught by retired officers of the army, navy officers and the air force.
