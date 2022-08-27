Image credit: twitter.com CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing the inaugural function of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, August 27 inaugurated the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in the national capital. The residential school will admit students to classes 9 and 11. There will be 200 seats -- 100 in each class. The students will be taught by retired officers of the army, navy officers and the air force.