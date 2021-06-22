  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government To Announce Class 9, 11 Results Today; Details Here

Delhi Government To Announce Class 9, 11 Results Today; Details Here

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, will announce the results for the students of Class 9 and Class 11 today at edudel.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 12:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Not Calling Students Back To Schools Anytime Soon: Manish Sisodia
Yoga Included In Government School Curriculum From Classes 1 To 10 In Haryana: Chief Minister
Extra Marks For Class 8 To 12 Students Nurturing Plant Saplings: Haryana Chief Minister
UP Unlock: Schools, Colleges Not To Open Yet For Physical Classes
Committees Formed To Prepare Academic Curriculum: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
Telangana To Resume Offline Classes From July 1
Delhi Government To Announce Class 9, 11 Results Today; Details Here
Delhi Schools: Class 9, 11 results announced
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, will announce the results for the students of Class 9 and Class 11 today. For schools, government or private, in which only mid-term examinations were held and annual examinations could not be conducted, will declare the result based on the student’s performance in the mid-term examinations only. Students can check their Class 9, 11 results on edudel.nic.in.

In schools where the mid-term exams were not conducted, or the examination only for a few subjects could be held, the marks of the best two subjects have been taken into consideration. The students have been promoted to the next classes and the mark sheets prepared by awarding marks in other subjects also.

However, some private schools in Delhi had also conducted their mid-term and annual examinations as well amid the pandemic.

Those who could not appear or pass the mid-term examinations have been assessed through projects and assignment work at the school level.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results: How To Check

  • Go to edudel.nic.in
  • Click on the designated result link
  • On the next window, insert the credentials required
  • Submit and access the Delhi Class 9, 11 results
Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12 Results: Parents, Students Flag Concerns Over CBSE, CISCE Evaluation Formulas
Class 12 Results: Parents, Students Flag Concerns Over CBSE, CISCE Evaluation Formulas
AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2021, Classes To Begin In September
AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2021, Classes To Begin In September
ICAI CA Exam: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Today Seeking Opt-Out Option, Extra Attempt
ICAI CA Exam: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Today Seeking Opt-Out Option, Extra Attempt
Final Decision On Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Board Exam Expected Today
Final Decision On Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Board Exam Expected Today
Supreme Court To Hear Matter On CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Evaluation Formula Today
Supreme Court To Hear Matter On CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Evaluation Formula Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................