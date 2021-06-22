Delhi Schools: Class 9, 11 results announced

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, will announce the results for the students of Class 9 and Class 11 today. For schools, government or private, in which only mid-term examinations were held and annual examinations could not be conducted, will declare the result based on the student’s performance in the mid-term examinations only. Students can check their Class 9, 11 results on edudel.nic.in.

In schools where the mid-term exams were not conducted, or the examination only for a few subjects could be held, the marks of the best two subjects have been taken into consideration. The students have been promoted to the next classes and the mark sheets prepared by awarding marks in other subjects also.

However, some private schools in Delhi had also conducted their mid-term and annual examinations as well amid the pandemic.

Those who could not appear or pass the mid-term examinations have been assessed through projects and assignment work at the school level.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results: How To Check