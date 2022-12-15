Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board 2023 Exams Start Today; Key Points For Students

Delhi Class 10, 12 pre-board exams start today

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has started the Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exams for the 2022-23 academic session today, December 15. The Delhi board Class 10, 12 pre-board exams are being held in two shifts -- first in the morning and second in the afternoon. While the first shift has started at 9:30 am and will continue till 12:30 pm, the second will start from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Delhi pre-board Class 10, 12 exams will continue till December 28.

According to the Delhi Directorate of Education guidelines, no student will be permitted to submit the pre-board Class 10, 12 answer sheets before the exam ends. Only 24 students will be allowed to seat in one classroom and take the Delhi board Class 10, 12 pre-board exams.

Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centers and district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand early opening of the papers. Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after completion of the exams for the students to practise, the guidelines said.

Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exam Guidelines