  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Civic Schools To Observe Cleanliness Fortnight To Mark Gandhi Jayanti

Delhi Civic Schools To Observe Cleanliness Fortnight To Mark Gandhi Jayanti

A cleanliness fortnight will be observed by over 1,600 municipal corporation schools in Delhi, marking the Gandhi Jayanti, the vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 28, 2021 9:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICMR Experts Favour Phased Reopening Of Schools With Multi-Layered Covid Mitigation Steps
Government School Teacher Suspended In Rajasthan Over Fake Certificates
Extra Fees Collected From SC, ST Students In Tamil Nadu Refunded: Government Tells High Court
5 School Teachers Suspended In UP After Video Of Them Dancing In Classroom Surfaces Online
Parents, Teachers Demand To Reopen Delhi Schools For Primary Section, Classes 6-8
Parents, Teachers Demand Reopening Of Delhi Schools For Primary Section, Classes 6-8
Delhi Civic Schools To Observe Cleanliness Fortnight To Mark Gandhi Jayanti
A cleanliness fortnight will be observed by over 1,600 municipal corporation schools in Delhi
New Delhi:

A cleanliness fortnight will be observed by over 1,600 municipal corporation schools in Delhi, marking the Gandhi Jayanti, the vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel, said on Tuesday. Online competitions including fancy dress and jingle writing will also be organized for children on the occasion, Goel said in a joint press conference with mayors of the three municipal corporations in Delhi.


The sanitation drive will be organised in 700 schools of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, 582 schools of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 350 schools of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, on Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, he said.


"Volunteers will coordinate with the principals of schools for cleanliness in the school buildings and removing junk items. Wherever required, wall paintings, furniture, swings will be provided if needed," Goel said.


The "cleanest" schools will be given reward by the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, he said. The fancy dress competition will be organized for children in the age group of 2-10 years, in which they will appear in Mahatma Gandhi's various images. The photos of children can be uploaded on the MyGov portal, the link of which will be released on October 1, he said.


A jingle competition will also be organised. Winners of fancy dress and jingle writing competition will be rewarded, he said. Mayors of North Delhi, Raja Iqbal Singh, South Delhi Mukesh Suryan and East Delhi Shyam Sundar Agrawal also addressed the press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JNU To Hold Fifth Convocation On September 30
JNU To Hold Fifth Convocation On September 30
JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Answer Key Out For Session 4 Exams, Result Soon
JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Answer Key Out For Session 4 Exams, Result Soon
IIT Roorkee Establishes Mehta Family School Of Data Science And AI
IIT Roorkee Establishes Mehta Family School Of Data Science And AI
CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On This Date
CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On This Date
IIT Delhi Opens Its Central Research Facility For Outside Researchers
IIT Delhi Opens Its Central Research Facility For Outside Researchers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................