Delhi Civic Body Conducts Skill-Based Mid-Term Exam In Its Schools

"This is in line with our commitment to provide quality primary education, and the MCD is making the best possible efforts to improve and upgrade the standard of education in its schools," the official said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 22, 2022 10:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Civic Body Conducts Skill-Based Mid-Term Exam In Its Schools
The examination which had started a few days ago ended Saturday, the official said
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has conducted a skill-based mid-term examination for students in its schools to asses their competency level, a senior official said on Saturday. The examination which had started a few days ago ended Saturday, he said.

"This is in line with our commitment to provide quality primary education, and the MCD is making the best possible efforts to improve and upgrade the standard of education in its schools," the official said. After the unification of the erstwhile three corporations, the first mid-term examination was conducted at MCD schools that ended Saturday, the civic body said in a statement. ALSO READ | Diwali, Bhai Dooj 2022: State-Wise List Of School Holidays On Festival Of Lights

The three corporations were unified in May 2022. "Keeping learning outcomes in mind, skill-based question papers were specially prepared for the exams. The objective of Nipun Bharat was also focused in the question papers," the statement said. Apart from this, a mega parent-teacher meet will be organised on October 28 to share the progress report of the students with their parents, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Schools
