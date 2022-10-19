Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Urges PM Narendra Modi To Work Together To Improve India's Schools

Image credit: File Photo Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise. Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students. ALSO READ | AAP Will Build Schools At Every Four Kilometres In Eight Gujarat Cities If It Comes To Power: Manish Sisodia

PM सर, हमने दिल्ली में शिक्षा में शानदार काम किया है। 5 साल में दिल्ली के सारे सरकारी स्कूल शानदार बना दिये। पूरे देश के स्कूल 5 साल में ठीक हो सकते हैं



हमें अनुभव है। आप हमें पूरी तरह इसके लिए इस्तेमाल कीजिए प्लीज़। मिलके करते हैं ना। देश के लिए। https://t.co/kFVHyC8K6K — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 19, 2022

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. "We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country." He also posted a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students.

"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.

