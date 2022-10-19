  • Home
  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Urges PM Narendra Modi To Work Together To Improve India's Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Urges PM Narendra Modi To Work Together To Improve India's Schools

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 6:53 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise. Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students. ALSO READ | AAP Will Build Schools At Every Four Kilometres In Eight Gujarat Cities If It Comes To Power: Manish Sisodia

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. "We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country." He also posted a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students.

"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

