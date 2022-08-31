  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Virtual School For Students Across The Country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Virtual School For Students Across The Country

The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) began on Wednesday. The school is for classes 9-12.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 31, 2022 1:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh: Over Two Lakh Students Enrol In CM Rise Schools
"Savarkar Flying On A Bulbul": Chapter In Class 8 Kannada Textbook Goes Viral
Maharashtra: Dividing Textbooks, Adding Blank Pages Part Of Steps To Reduce School Bag Weight
Delhi Government Schools: Lieutenant Governor Seeks Explanation For Decline In Enrolment, Rise In Absenteeism
Two-Thirds Of Delhi Government Schools Not Teaching Science In Class 11, 12: RTI
CBSE Directs Schools To Submit LOC Data, Complete Registrations For 2023 Board Exams On Time
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Virtual School For Students Across The Country
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Image credit: File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a virtual school and said students from across the country will be eligible for admission. The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) began on Wednesday. The school is for classes 9-12. ALSO READ | Delhi Model Virtual School Class 9 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing. The chief minister said the first virtual school in the country will prove to be a milestone in the education sector.

"There are many children who cannot go to school since there are issues like the school being far away or other obstacles. Many parents do not get their daughters educated since they don''t want to send them out. "We are starting this virtual school to ensure they get educated. This school is inspired by virtual classes that had been necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online, Kejriwal added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA Answer Key, OMR Response Sheet At Neet.nta.nic.in Shortly
Live | NEET UG Answer Key 2022 LIVE: NTA Answer Key, OMR Response Sheet At Neet.nta.nic.in Shortly
Punjab Government Giving Top Priority To Education: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Government Giving Top Priority To Education: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Pleas Concerning Admissions At St Stephen's College
Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Pleas Concerning Admissions At St Stephen's College
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar Appointed As AICTE'S Interim Head
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar Appointed As AICTE'S Interim Head
JEE Advanced 2022: Candidate Response Sheet To Be Released Tomorrow, How To Download
JEE Advanced 2022: Candidate Response Sheet To Be Released Tomorrow, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................