Delhi CET Application Starts; Apply Online Till September 3

Delhi CET Application Starts; Admission Based On Marks Of Qualifying Exam
Candidates can apply online for Delhi CET on the official website of the department till September 3. Candidates shortlisted can get admission to various institutes of technology and polytechnics under DTTE.
The Department of Training and Technical Education, or DTTE, Delhi, has started the online application for Delhi CET. The Delhi Common Entrance Test is held for admission to the first semester and first year courses of various full-time Engineering and Non-Engineering diploma programs under DTTE, Delhi, for the academic session 2020-21. Candidates eligible for Delhi CET can apply online on the official website of the department till September 3.
Applications for Delhi CET will be considered complete after the students have uploaded their educational certificates and other required documents and paid the Delhi CET application fee of Rs 200. Details of Delhi CET including application procedure, eligibility and admission are available on the websites -- delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in and www.tte.delhigovt.nic.in.
Delhi CET Application Steps
Step 1: Registration of candidates with basic details like names, phone numbers and email addresses
Step 2: Application filling
Step 3: Inserting qualification details
Step 4: Filling up of contact Detail
Step 5: Upload images of specified format
Step 6: Preview the Delhi CET application and submit
Step 7: Payment of registration fee
Delhi CET Merit List 2020
The merit list for the admission to the first semester and first year courses of various full-time Engineering and Non-Engineering diploma programs under DTTE will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the “qualifying” examination. Candidates shortlisted can get admission to various institutes of technology and polytechnics under DTTE.
“This year due to pandemic COVID 19 situations, it has been decided that admissions will be based on the Merit List prepared on the basis of marks secured in the Qualifying Exam, prescribed for various diploma courses as explained in this information bulletin,” read a statement on the website.