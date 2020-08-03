Delhi CET Application Starts; Apply Online Till September 3

  • Home
Delhi CET Application Starts; Admission Based On Marks Of Qualifying Exam

Candidates can apply online for Delhi CET on the official website of the department till September 3. Candidates shortlisted can get admission to various institutes of technology and polytechnics under DTTE.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 3, 2020 5:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Department of Training and Technical Education, or DTTE, Delhi, has started the online application for Delhi CET. The Delhi Common Entrance Test is held for admission to the first semester and first year courses of various full-time Engineering and Non-Engineering diploma programs under DTTE, Delhi, for the academic session 2020-21. Candidates eligible for Delhi CET can apply online on the official website of the department till September 3.

Applications for Delhi CET will be considered complete after the students have uploaded their educational certificates and other required documents and paid the Delhi CET application fee of Rs 200. Details of Delhi CET including application procedure, eligibility and admission are available on the websites -- delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in and www.tte.delhigovt.nic.in.

Delhi CET Application Steps

Step 1: Registration of candidates with basic details like names, phone numbers and email addresses

Step 2: Application filling

Step 3: Inserting qualification details

Step 4: Filling up of contact Detail

Step 5: Upload images of specified format

Step 6: Preview the Delhi CET application and submit

Step 7: Payment of registration fee

Delhi CET Merit List 2020

The merit list for the admission to the first semester and first year courses of various full-time Engineering and Non-Engineering diploma programs under DTTE will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the “qualifying” examination. Candidates shortlisted can get admission to various institutes of technology and polytechnics under DTTE.

“This year due to pandemic COVID 19 situations, it has been decided that admissions will be based on the Merit List prepared on the basis of marks secured in the Qualifying Exam, prescribed for various diploma courses as explained in this information bulletin,” read a statement on the website.

