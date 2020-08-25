Application Deadline For Delhi CET Extended Till September 17

The Department of Training and Technical Education, or DTTE, Delhi, has extended the application deadline for Delhi CET for the academic session 2020-21. The Delhi Common Entrance Test, commonly known as Delhi CET, is held for admission to the first semester and first year courses of various full-time Engineering and Non-Engineering diploma programs under DTTE, Delhi. Candidates eligible for Delhi CET can apply online on the DTTE official website till September 17. Earlier the last date to apply online Delhi CET 2020 was September 3.

The merit list, as per a statement in the official website, for the admission to the first semester and first year courses of various full-time Engineering and Non-Engineering diploma programs under DTTE will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the “qualifying” examination. This decision has been taken considering the COVID-19 pandemic this year as a one-time measure. Candidates shortlisted can get admission to various institutes of technology and polytechnics under DTTE.

Delhi CET 2020 Application Process

Step 1 - Registration of candidates with basic details like names, phone numbers and email addresses

Step 2 - Delhi CET application filling

Step 3 - Inserting qualification details

Step 4 - Filling up of contact details

Step 5 - Upload images in specified formats

Step 6 - Preview the Delhi CET application and submit

Step 7 - Payment of CET exam registration fee

Delhi CET applications will be considered completely filled only if the students upload their educational certificates and other required documents and pay the Delhi CET application fee of Rs 200. The websites -- delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in and www.tte.delhigovt.nic.in -- have details of Delhi CET including application procedure, eligibility and admission.