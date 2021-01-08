  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up Konkani Academy In City

Delhi Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up Konkani Academy In City

Konkani is an Indo-Aryan language that is spoken by the Konkani people living primarily in the country's western coastal region. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages mentioned in the Constitution's 8th Cchedule and is the official language of Goa.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 8, 2021 2:35 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Hamdard Professor Receives Royal Society Of London Fellowship
Need To Train Students, Teachers For NEP To Succeed: Union Education Minister
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop UAV-Assisted Communication Infrastructure For 5G
Andhra Pradesh Signs MoU With Cambridge University To Improve English Proficiency
IIT Kharagpur Announces Shift Timings For JEE Advanced 2021 Exam
16 Muzaffarnagar Medical College Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus
Delhi Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up Konkani Academy In City
Delhi Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up Konkani Academy In City
New Delhi:

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the setting up of a Konkani Academy in the national capital. Konkani is an Indo-Aryan language that is spoken by the Konkani people living primarily in the country's western coastal region. It is one of the 22 scheduled languages mentioned in the Constitution's 8th Cchedule and is the official language of Goa.

"Congratulations to all Konkani speaking people and all those who love Konkani language. To promote the Konkani language, Delhi Cabinet today approved setting up of a Konkani academy in Delhi," Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Click here for more Education News
Konkani delhi government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana Chief Minister To Hold Meeting On Resuming Classes In Educational Institutions
Telangana Chief Minister To Hold Meeting On Resuming Classes In Educational Institutions
“Postpone GATE 2021
“Postpone GATE 2021" Demand Students; IIT Bombay To Release Admit Card Today
JEE Aspirants Welcome Waiver Of 75% Eligibility Criteria
JEE Aspirants Welcome Waiver Of 75% Eligibility Criteria
GATE 2021 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Direct Link And How To Download
GATE 2021 Admit Card Today At Gate.iitb.ac.in; Here's Direct Link And How To Download
ICAI CA January 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
ICAI CA January 2021 Admit Card Released At Icaiexam.icai.org; Here’s Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................