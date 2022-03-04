Delhi's Business Blasters Tomorrow; Government School Students To Pitch Over 100 Start-Up Ideas To Investors

Delhi Government's Business Blasters tomorrow

Delhi government will organise Business Blasters' investment summit tomorrow, March 5. As part of the Business Blasters, over 100 business ideas of Delhi government school students will be presented to investors. Deputy Chief Minister who is also the Education Minister of Delhi will attend the programme as Chief Guest. The event will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

“Business Blasters project is a practical component of the EMC curriculum for Classes 11 and 12, where students are given seed money (Rs. 2000 each) to build on an idea that generates profit, or solves a social problem,” a statement on the Business Blasters website said.

Mr Sisodia earlier said 51,000 start-up ideas were submitted by the students in the Business Blasters' initiative out of which 1,000 were shortlisted for the second round of the programme.

"Out of these 1,000 ideas, over 100 student-led top business ideas have been selected. We will organise a Business Blasters investment summit on March 5 at Thyagaraj Stadium. "These top business ideas will be put forth before the investors. I want all investors of the country, interested in new business ideas, to attend the summit," Mr Sisodia said.

Business Blasters is the Delhi government's start-up programme where students of Classes 11 and 12 propose business ideas and the government helps them in giving these pitches a shape. The shortlisted students have been given the training to answer all business-related queries, Mr Sisodia said.

He said that future CEOs are being nurtured in Delhi Government's schools through the Business Blasters programme and they "will start companies like Apple, Google in the future".