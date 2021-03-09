Delhi Budget 2021: Key Announcements Made In Education

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget speech in the assembly today proposed to open ‘Sainik Schools’ in Delhi. “Delhi will have its first Sainik School alongside Delhi Armed Forces preparatory academy where besides regular studies, students will be acquainted with NDA coaching,” Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during the Budget announcement in Assembly.

A new syllabus will be designed for students of nursery to Class 8 and 100 specialised schools of excellence will be established across Delhi, Mr Sisodia said.

Delhi will have its own school education board like other states--Delhi Board of School Education. Initially, 20 to 25 government schools will be made part of the new state education board in the coming academic year and their CBSE affiliation will be scrapped.

There are a total of 5,651 schools in Delhi, Mr Sisodia informed, adding that over 16 lakh students attend happiness classes. As a part of the entrepreneurship curriculum, the Delhi government will provide Rs 2,000 as seed money to the students, he added.

The Delhi government presented a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" for the financial year 2021-22. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said there will be a "Deshbhakti period" in the city schools.