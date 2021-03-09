Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image) Delhi Budget 2021: Government Proposes New Syllabus From Nursery To Class 8

Delhi will now have its own education board-- Delhi Board of School Education and a new syllabus for government schools will be designed for the students of nursery to Class 8, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday in Delhi assembly. Delhi Government has allocated over Rs 16,300 crore for education this year.

Mr Sisodia announced that a Sainik School and a Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy will be established which will prepare students for the National Defence Academy and armed forces.

100 new schools of excellence and a virtual Delhi model school with an idea to promote any time learning, anytime teaching will be set up, Mr Sisodia said.

Mr Sisodia has informed that the total number of schools in Delhi have gone up to 5,651 and approximately 16 lakh students attend happiness classes.

For encouraging entrepreneurship in schools, Rs 2,000 per student seed money will be provided to develop entrepreneurship skills among children, Mr Sisodia said.

For Higher Education, Mr Sisodia has announced the establishment of a new law university in Delhi. "With new campuses, the number of seats will increase," Mr Sisodia said in his budget speech.

Earlier, on March 5, the Delhi government approved the constitution of the Delhi Board of School Education during a meeting. “There are around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. All government schools and most private schools here are affiliated with CBSE. In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.