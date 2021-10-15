Delhi Boy Mridul Agarwal Tops JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced result declared

Mridul Agarwal, who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE) Advanced from the IIT Delhi zone, is the all-India topper of the entrance examination this year. JEE Advanced 2021 result has been announced at jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was conducted on October 3.

Mr Agarwal has obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks. Kavya Chopra of the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female candidate. She has secured the 98th position in the common rank list (CRL), scoring 286 marks out of 360.

In the March attempt of the JEE Main exam, Ms Chopra had scored 300 out of 300, becoming the first-ever female candidate to do so. Mr Agarwal is one of the 44 candidates who secured 100 percentile scores in the JEE Main exam this year.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: Category-Wise Toppers