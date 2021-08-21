Delhi Board Is The Only One To Offer International-Standard Education: Delhi Government

Delhi Board of School Education, only board in the country to offer international standards of education (representational)

The Delhi Government has established the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) in Delhi. DBSE is the only board in India to offer international-standard education to its students. The board which has been recognised at par with other education boards of the country will start with 30 affiliated schools and 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE). All Delhi Government schools will also be affiliated with DBSE soon.

The Kejriwal Government has approved the formation of DBSE with an objective to create a continuous evaluation system for students. The continuous evaluation, a statement says, will be made by eliminating the need for a one-time examination held annually. These annual examinations, the statement adds mostly involve rote-based learning and affect the overall learning and development of students.

The DBSE affiliated 20 Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE) seeks to provide specialized education as per the field of interest and aptitude of the student. Students who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills and studying from these schools will get priority and recognition in their higher education and career.

With the apex bodies of India recognising DBSE at par with other education boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), certificates issued by Delhi’s own education board will have the same recognition as the certificates issued by other boards in India. DBSE affiliated schools students with certificates issued by the board will be able to take admission in schools affiliated with other education boards.

The Kejriwal Government has also signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB) recently. IB is working in 159 countries and 5,500 schools across the world are affiliated with it. With DBSE and IB tie-up, Delhi Government school students will have access to world-class education of the “highest standard”. A statement issued in this regard also said a Capacity Building Program of international standards will also be implemented for the professional development of Delhi Government school teachers.