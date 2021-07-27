Delhi Board Of School Education To Start With 30 Affiliated Schools From August

Specialised schools in Delhi for students of Classes 9 to 12

The Delhi Government today has announced that it will start with as many as 30 affiliated schools from August. The government today also has approved the launch of 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) by August 15 in the first phase. These Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) affiliated schools, as per the government, will cater to students of Classes 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills.

Of the 20 SoSEs in the first phase, the government statement said, eight schools will specialise in STEM, 5 schools each will specialise in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills, and two schools in Performing and Visual Arts.

In the first year, admissions to the specialised schools will be offered to Class 9 in Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills, while for admission to the STEM schools, admissions will be offered to Class 9 and Class 11 students. An aptitude test will be held to shortlist candidates for admission to SoSEs. The schedule of admission, the Government statement said, will be announced later.

Speaking on the vision of SoSEs, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “Students at SoSEs will receive excellent learning opportunities in the area of their interest which will enable them to join some of the best universities and institutions in the country and abroad.”

“It is important to identify and provide specialised education to students who have a specific aptitude and deep interest,” he added.

The Delhi Government statement added: “In year two, a total of about 100 Schools of Specialised Excellence will be formed- with all four domains in every educational zone of Delhi, so that children of all parts of Delhi can access specialised schools in their neighbourhoods.”

Mr Sisodia who also hold the Education portfolio also said: “The Delhi Government is committed towards providing world-class education to children of Delhi. In the last 5 years, we have worked to improve the basics of the education system in Delhi.. Our vision is to create Government schools in Delhi that would be at par with the international schools in the coming years.”

DBSE has also partnered with research and assessment organisation Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) which is credited with designing the globally recognised Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in order to create progressive curriculum and assessment structures for Delhi schools, the minister added.