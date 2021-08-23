Union Education Minister Urged To Expedite Process Of Opening 7 JNVs In Delhi

In a letter earlier this month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had informed the Delhi member of Parliament that the school project was lying "inactive" since permanent land had not been provided by the Delhi Government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 11:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

Union Education Minister urged to expediate the process of opening JNVs in Delhi
New Delhi:

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite the process of opening seven Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in the national capital. In a letter to Mr Pradhan on Monday, Mr Tiwari mentioned that the seven JNVs sanctioned for Delhi in 2016-17 could not be opened due to lack of land availability and urged the Union minister to convene a meeting of land-owning agencies to sort out the issue.

In a letter earlier this month, Mr Pradhan had informed Mr Tiwari that the school project was lying "inactive" since permanent land had not been provided by the Delhi Government.

Mr Tiwari, BJP MP from northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, had also raised the issue in the Parliament. In the letter, he said Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has sought land for the seven schools from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and expressed the need to convene a meeting of land-owning agencies to sort the issue out.

"I feel there is a need to call a joint meeting of all departments and land-owning agencies concerned so that the process of opening the schools can be expedited," he said. The BJP MP said the seven schools are to be opened in east, west, north, south, northeast, southeast and Shahdara districts.

Presently only two JNVs are running in Delhi, he said. Many children from Delhi would be benefitted had the Navodaya Vidyalayas, known for quality education, had been opened years ago if land was provided by the Delhi government, Tiwari added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV)
