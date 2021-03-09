Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Archives One Year Fellowship Registration Begins; Apply By April 8

Delhi Archives will provide one-year fellowships in several fields including Records Management, Conservation, Research and Publication, Digitisation, Dissemination of Information, Microfilming and Languages (Urdu and Persian). Candidates can apply for the fellowships by April 8, 2021. The application forms for the fellowship can be downloaded from archives.delhi.gov.in.

However, the Delhi Archives Fellowship will not be eligible for the candidates already receiving fellowships from any state or central government.

To be eligible for the fellowships in Records Management, Conservation, Research and Publication, Digitisation, Dissemination of Information and Microfilming, applicants must be within 40 years of age. However, for fellowship in Languages (Urdu and Persian), the Delhi Archives have not determined any upper age limit.

Announcing the fellowship, Delhi Archives in their social media handle said: “Delhi Archives invites applications for fellowships in the fields of Records management, Conservation, Research and publication, Digitization, Dissemination of information, Microfilming and Languages (Urdu and Persian).”