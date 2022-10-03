After CUET, How Major Central Universities Change UG Admission Process

Changes in admission policies in central universities after cuet

The much-delayed admission season has finally taken off with major central universities in Delhi having opened up the process to admit students into various undergraduate (UG) courses. This year, the admission process has changed in the universities as they have adopted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to UG courses.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Admissions at UPES. #65 in NIRF, 50 LPA Highest CTC, Grade ‘A’ by NAAC, QS 5 Star rating for Employability. Last date to apply – 25th Sep Apply Now

While the Delhi University earlier admitted students based on 12th Class marks, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University used to have separate entrance tests for admissions to UG courses. Relinquishing the old practices of admitting students, the universities have partially or wholly adopted the CUET from the academic session 2022-23.

Take a look at how admission process is panning out in these universities.

In Delhi University, admissions are being done in 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres of the university. The university launched an online platform for seeking admission through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 in September.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: First phase is to apply to the university, second phase is preference filling and third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission. Currently, the second and third phases are underway.

Phase 1 started on September 12 and phase 2 on September 26. However, both phases will remain open till October 10. The CUET scores are required in the second phase. The university has earlier announced that the university will consider the subject-based normalised scores as declared by the NTA in the CUET UG 2022 scorecards of the candidates. The programme-specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria and the candidate will have to confirm his or her scores before making the preferences.

After the closure of the DU preference-filling phase (second phase), the university will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS 2022 allocation policy. 'Allocated Seat' refers to a unique combination of 'programme + college'.

For example, a BA (Hons) in psychology at college X is referred to as an 'Allocated Seat'. Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, the candidate needs to 'accept' the seat before the last date/time specified for the given allocation round.

The college concerned will then check the eligibility and documents uploaded by the candidate. Once the college accords the approval, the candidate will have to pay the admission fee. Based on the availability of the seats that arise due to rejections, cancellations, and withdrawals, the Delhi University may announce multiple allocation rounds.

The university will display the vacant seats on its admission website before every allocation round. In the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), around 10 UG courses, mostly BA (Honours) in foreign languages, and a total of 342 seats in various schools and disciplines are on offer.

This year, admission in BA (Hons) in foreign languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes for the academic year 2022-23 is being done through CUET UG 2022. The JNU began the registration process on September 28 for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the CUET.

The registration will conclude on October 12. The first merit list for admission will be published on October 17, varsity officials had said. Students will get the three-day window to block their seats. The second list will be issued on October 22 and candidates can block their seats from October 22 to 24. Meanwhile, the third and supernumerary list will be announced on October 27. In the first week of November, the students who have blocked their seats will come to the university for physical verification.

The first semester of UG students at JNU will begin on November 7. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), unlike Delhi University, is taking admission in just 10 undergraduate courses through CUET. In August, JMI opened a registration portal for candidates seeking admission in these courses. The registration process concluded last week. The 10 courses are: BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics.

The university is planning to announce the merit list next week, a university official said. If the seats remain vacant in the first list, the subsequent lists will be announced. The selected students will be given a three-day window to submit fees and documents.

Even the Delhi government's BR Ambedkar University will admit students in 18 UG programmes through the CUET. The university offers a total of 19 UG courses and admission to only one UG programme will be through Common Management Admission Committee (CMAC).

The Ambedkar University is offering admissions on 2,522 seats in total with a break up of 1,123 (UG) and 1,399 (PG) programmes, respectively. The university has begun the registration process for UG programmes offered through CUET 2022 in mid-September. Interested candidates can fill and submit the application form for UG till October 12. The tentative date for the first cut-off has been announced as October 18.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)