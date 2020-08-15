D.EL.Ed Main Exam: Board Releases Schedule For First, Second Year Students At mpbse.nic.in

D.EL.Ed: Board Releases Schedule For First, Second Year Exams

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the examination time table for the first and second year of D.EL.Ed academic session 2019-20. As per the new schedule, the said examinations will be held from September 1 to 11, 2020. Students can now check the updated time table on the official website- mpbse.nic.in.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts. For the first year, the examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Whereas, the examination for the second year students will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

D.EL.Ed Main Exam: How To Check The Latest Time Table:

Step 1. Visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the tab ‘Time Table’

Step 3. Tap on the first notification saying ‘D.El.Ed. First/Second Year Main Exam-2020’

Step 4. View the time table, download and take a print out, if needed.

Earlier, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown, the exams were postponed keeping the safety and security of appearing students in check.

D.El.Ed is a two-year full-time diploma course, divided into four semesters, to train teachers for primary level teaching, i.e., from class 1st to class 8th.