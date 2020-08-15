D.EL.Ed Main Exam: Board Releases Schedule For First, Second Year Students At mpbse.nic.in
D.EL.Ed Main Exam will be conducted in two shifts. For the first year, the examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Whereas, the examination for the second year students will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the examination time table for the first and second year of D.EL.Ed academic session 2019-20. As per the new schedule, the said examinations will be held from September 1 to 11, 2020. Students can now check the updated time table on the official website- mpbse.nic.in.
D.EL.Ed Main Exam: How To Check The Latest Time Table:
Step 1. Visit the official website- mpbse.nic.in
Step 2. Click on the tab ‘Time Table’
Step 3. Tap on the first notification saying ‘D.El.Ed. First/Second Year Main Exam-2020’
Step 4. View the time table, download and take a print out, if needed.
Earlier, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown, the exams were postponed keeping the safety and security of appearing students in check.
D.El.Ed is a two-year full-time diploma course, divided into four semesters, to train teachers for primary level teaching, i.e., from class 1st to class 8th.