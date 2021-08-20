delayNEETUG Trends: Students Demand That NEET UG 2021 Be Postponed

Students want NEET UG be postponed, trend #delayNEETUG

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held on September 12 in pen and paper mode across the country. Citing that the medical entrance date is clashing with CBSE private exams, state and national level UG entrance exams, and the requirement of more time for the preparation of NEET with the change in the new exam pattern, NEET 2021 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG by using #delayNEETUG.

The NEET UG-administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the registration window and application form correction window. NEET admit cards will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam.

“Many NEET Aspirants are raising their issues for many days. But still why the govt is ignoring them. It's a dream of many students to clear it.So, it's my meek solicitation to Dr Pradhan to postpone it till October,” said a student.

Many NEET Aspirants are raising their issues from many days. But still why the govt is ignoring them. It's a dream of many students to clear it .So,it's my meek solicitation to @dpradhanbjp to postpone it till October. @DG_NTA @NMC_IND pic.twitter.com/V2XLmUBCM1 — THE SAURAV SAHA (@IamSaurav_1) August 20, 2021

NEET aspirants are victims of unfair treatment with:

1.A change in pattern in the last two months

2.Exam date clash with other exam dates.

3.NEET made compulsory for other courses

and most importantly NEET is just held once a year



#delayNEETUG — Charan 23 (@Charan235) August 20, 2021

“Sir, you are requested to postpone the NEET UG exam.NEET UG exam date is clashing with the date of many exams.If NEET UG is not postponed, then the students will suffer a huge loss, as they will not be able to give many exams at the same time,” another student added.

#delayNEETUG #pleaseresheduleneetug Sir, you are requested to postpone the NEET UG exam.NEET UG exam date is clashing with the date of many exams.If NEET UG is not postponed, then the students will suffer a huge loss, as they will not be able to give many exams at the same time — hussain chand (@hussainchand_) August 20, 2021

While some others saying that NEET being held in only one session, unlike JEE, be postponed so that students get a fair chance.

“NEET has no trial phase like JEE. We have no opportunity for improvement.JEE main students have got postponement even after having 4 attempts.Why can't NEET students get postponement by 3-4 weeks? We have only 1 opportunity in a year,” the student said.

NEET has no trial phase like JEE. We have no opportunity for improvement.JEE main students have got postponement even after having 4 attempts.Why can't NEET students get postponement by 3-4 weeks? We have only 1 opportunity in a yr#PostponeNEET_UG_2021 #delayNEETUG #Delta pic.twitter.com/O5ucJf2F15 — Prachi (@PrachiS44788033) August 20, 2021

We can't handle 4-5 exams in a week

Plus neet is 1 time paper with new pattern

Also admit card will release before 3 days



So much rush sir



Hm mobile pr admit ka intezar krenge jha server down hoga

Na admit nikal payenge na hi pdh payenge#PostponeNEETUG2021 #delayNEETUG — Prachi (@PrachiS44788033) August 20, 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the list of NEET exam centres today, August 20. Registered medical aspirants will be able to check the allotted NEET exam centre 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET exam centre 2021 will be allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form.