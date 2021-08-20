  • Home
  • Education
  • #delayNEETUG Trends: Students Demand That NEET UG 2021 Be Postponed

#delayNEETUG Trends: Students Demand That NEET UG 2021 Be Postponed

#delayNEETUG: Citing that NEET date is clashing with CBSE private exams, state and national level UG entrance exams, and the requirement of more time for the preparation of NEET with the change in the new exam pattern, NEET 2021 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 5:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021: NTA To Release NEET Exam Centre Today
Postpone NEET 2021, Can’t Manage So Many Exams Together: Students
NEET Admit Card 2021 Releasing On This Date
NEET 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS You Can Take
Must Work Together To Bring An End To NEET: MK Stalin
NEET 2021 Admit Card Soon; Check NTA's Guidelines, Important Points
#delayNEETUG Trends: Students Demand That NEET UG 2021 Be Postponed
Students want NEET UG be postponed, trend #delayNEETUG
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held on September 12 in pen and paper mode across the country. Citing that the medical entrance date is clashing with CBSE private exams, state and national level UG entrance exams, and the requirement of more time for the preparation of NEET with the change in the new exam pattern, NEET 2021 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG by using #delayNEETUG.

RecommendedJoin NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

The NEET UG-administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the registration window and application form correction window. NEET admit cards will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“Many NEET Aspirants are raising their issues for many days. But still why the govt is ignoring them. It's a dream of many students to clear it.So, it's my meek solicitation to Dr Pradhan to postpone it till October,” said a student.

“Sir, you are requested to postpone the NEET UG exam.NEET UG exam date is clashing with the date of many exams.If NEET UG is not postponed, then the students will suffer a huge loss, as they will not be able to give many exams at the same time,” another student added.

While some others saying that NEET being held in only one session, unlike JEE, be postponed so that students get a fair chance.

“NEET has no trial phase like JEE. We have no opportunity for improvement.JEE main students have got postponement even after having 4 attempts.Why can't NEET students get postponement by 3-4 weeks? We have only 1 opportunity in a year,” the student said.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the list of NEET exam centres today, August 20. Registered medical aspirants will be able to check the allotted NEET exam centre 2021 at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET exam centre 2021 will be allotted to candidates on the basis of the centres selected at the time of filling the NEET 2021 application form.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Exam 2021 NEET UG 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Opinion: What Parents Need To Know, Do To Facilitate School Reopening
Opinion: What Parents Need To Know, Do To Facilitate School Reopening
NEET 2021: NTA To Release NEET Exam Centre Today
NEET 2021: NTA To Release NEET Exam Centre Today
TN SSLC Result 2021: Here’s Tamil Nadu 10th Results' Date Update
TN SSLC Result 2021: Here’s Tamil Nadu 10th Results' Date Update
AAP, BJP Cross Swords Over Mid-Day Meal Scheme
AAP, BJP Cross Swords Over Mid-Day Meal Scheme
Assam Government To Withdraw 75% Board Quota From Urban Colleges: Reports
Assam Government To Withdraw 75% Board Quota From Urban Colleges: Reports
.......................... Advertisement ..........................