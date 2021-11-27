NEET PG Counselling 2021: FORDA has requested resident doctors to withdraw OPD services from November 27 (representational)

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Resident doctors will protest over the repeated delays of the NEET PG 2021 counselling process, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) said. The centre on Thursday again postponed the NEET PG 2021 counselling process and said it will revisit the criteria of Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category. This time, the counselling process has been delayed by over a month. The next court hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2022.

FORDA has requested resident doctors to withdraw Out Patient Department (OPD) services from November 27.

The doctors’ association has asked the government and the top court to take necessary measures to expedite the NEET PG counselling and admission process, and to fast-track the court proceedings.

"The already overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022,” they said.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.

On November 26, the process was delayed again.

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats.