Degrees, Mark Sheets Issued Through DigiLocker Are “Valid Documents”: UGC To HEIs

Image credit: Shutterstock

Educational documents like degrees, mark sheets issued on the DigiLocker platform are valid documents, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said today, requesting the Higher Educational Institutions to accept these.

The National Academic Depository (NAD) is an online storehouse of academic documents in a digital format and the Education Ministry has designated the UGC to implement NAD as a permanent scheme in cooperation with DigiLocker, the commission said.

“National Academic Depository (NAD) is an online storehouse of academic awards (Degrees. Mark-Sheets, etc.)... It facilitates students to get authentic documents/certificates in digital format directly from their original issuers anytime, anywhere without any physical interference. The Ministry of Education (MoE). Government of India has designated the University Grants Commission (UGC) as an authorized body to implement NAD as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges in co-operation with the DigilLocker as a single depository of NAD,” the UGC said.

“The DigiLocker platform…has the facility to pull students' Degree, Mark-sheet and other documents into the issued documents section in an electronic form once uploaded through the DigilLocker-NAD platform by the original issuer. These electronic records available on Digil.ocker platform are valid documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” it said.

“To enhance the reach of the NAD programme all Academic Institutions are requested to accept Degree, Mark-sheets & other documents available in Issued documents in Digilocker account as valid documents,” the commission said.

Many state and central education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE); and several universities and higher educational institutions provide digital documents like board exam mark sheets, certificates, transfer certificates on the DigiLocker platform.

Students can download the DigiLocker app or register themselves on digilocker.gov.in to access digital copies of their documents.