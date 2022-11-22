  • Home
  • Education
  • Degree Not A Mere Honour, But Basic Right: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Degree Not A Mere Honour, But Basic Right: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Addressing the 104th Convocation of city-based Queen Mary's College for women, the Chief Minister also exhorted the passing out graduates to attain maximum heights using one's qualification.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 3:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JNU PhD Admission Under JRF Category Open; Registration Steps, Last Date
IIT Guwahati Director TG Sitharam Appointed New Chairman Of AICTE
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Against 1st Spot Round Today; Allocation List Tomorrow
Supreme Court Seeks Response On Plea Against High Court Verdict Over Appointment Of KUFOS Vice-Chancellor
IIM Jammu, AIIMS Collaborate For Joint Programme On Healthcare Executive Management Development
Registration For Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022 Underway; Who Can Apply, Last Date Here
Degree Not A Mere Honour, But Basic Right: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
MK Stalin addresses 104th convocation Queen Mary's College for women
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said educational qualification was not a mere honour for an individual but a basic right. Addressing the 104th Convocation of city-based Queen Mary's College for women, the Chief Minister also exhorted the passing out graduates to attain maximum heights using one's qualification.

He recalled the various efforts towards women empowerment in Tamil Nadu over the decades and said "we have crossed many roadblocks in the name of religion and culture," and have ended issues like child marriage and made education primary for women.

"That is why I request the first generation graduates in you to teach your subsequent generations. The degree behind your name is not a mere honour but it is your basic right," the Chief Minister said. He listed out his government's various pro-women initiatives, including free bus travel for them, saying it was aimed at ensuring their economic self-reliance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Queen Mary's College, Chennai Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG, PhD Rank Card Out; Direct Link
ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG, PhD Rank Card Out; Direct Link
CAT 2022: Exam Day Dress Code, List Of Barred Items
CAT 2022: Exam Day Dress Code, List Of Barred Items
When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 Exams Be Held? Here’s What We Know So Far
When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 Exams Be Held? Here’s What We Know So Far
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................