  • Home
  • Education
  • Defer Post-graduate Medical Examinations: Maharashtra To Centre

Defer Post-graduate Medical Examinations: Maharashtra To Centre

The Maharashtra government has written to the Centre seeking postponement of the examinations of post-graduation students pursuing medical courses in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE, ICSE Exams Cancelled: 10 Points
400 IIT Kharagpur Students Remain On Campus
DU Admission 2020: Registration Closes Next Week
UGC Asks Educational Institutes To Set Up Rain Water Harvesting Structures
IGNOU Launches MA In Sanskrit Programme
Maharashtra CM Asks For Prime Minister's Intervention To Postpone MD/MS Exams
Defer Post-graduate Medical Examinations: Maharashtra To Centre
Defer Post-graduate Medical Examinations: Maharashtra To Centre
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has written to the Centre seeking postponement of the examinations of post-graduation students pursuing medical courses in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Post-graduation medical students are required to handle COVID-19 and other cases in the state, said Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

Either their examinations should be postponed or those appearing should be declared as having cleared them, he said, adding the state has submitted a resolution in this regard to the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Tope said, We have requested the Centre to postpone the examinations of post-graduation students of various medical disciplines.

"Most of the exams are in August and they are busy in their preparations. But going by the current crisis, we need these doctors for treating COVID-19 patients as well as routine diseases that surface during the monsoon season."

"Hence, we have requested the Centre to postpone their exams or simply declare that they have passed them but deploy them for providing health services, he said.

The students who are appearing for post-graduate examinations have completed their MBBS and so they are useful to the state in the current situation, Mr Tope said.

"We need them urgently. Even if someone is doing internship, we would like it to be postponed and deploy the medical professional in state services, said the health minister.

"We would probably be the first state in the country to pass such a resolution and submit it to the Centre," Mr Tope added.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG 2020 PG Medical exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
High Court Turns Down Plea For Waiving School And College Fees
High Court Turns Down Plea For Waiving School And College Fees
CBSE And ICSE Exams Cancelled, Students Left With Unanswered Questions
CBSE And ICSE Exams Cancelled, Students Left With Unanswered Questions
Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2020 Released, Download SOL Hall Tickets at Sol.du.ac.in
Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2020 Released, Download SOL Hall Tickets at Sol.du.ac.in
Preparing For JEE And NEET: 5 Online Options
Preparing For JEE And NEET: 5 Online Options
CBSE, ICSE Exams Cancelled: 10 Points
CBSE, ICSE Exams Cancelled: 10 Points
.......................... Advertisement ..........................