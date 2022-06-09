‘Defer NEET UG’: Worried Candidates Demand That NEET UG 2022 Be Postponed

Worried medical aspirants want NEET UG be postponed

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be held on July 17, 2022. Citing that appearing for NEET UG 2022 in July will be hectic as several exams are scheduled in July including CUET, JEE Main and other state level exams, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG.

The NEET UG administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), however has not confirmed any postponement. NTA is likely to release the NEET admit cards soon. Registered medical aspirants will be able to check and download the NEET admit card 2022 at ntaneet.nic.in.

Students have also started an online petition saying that they are going through immense mental stress and pressure.

“We are having to go through immense mental stress and pressure because we hardly have any time to prepare for the exam that will determine our future. Sign my petition and urge the authorities to postpone NEET-UG 2022 to August end or Sep first week,” the petition read.

It further added: “Counselling of NEET-UG 2021 has just ended in March and then NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled in July. How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other! Is this a fair decision?”

A medical aspirant demanding postponement said: "Please postpone NEET UG. It's my kind request to the authorities to kindly consider aspirants genuine concerns Why not aur concerns are being heard.why we r being ignored this wouldn't be tolerated more..we need proper justice."

Requesting NTA, another aspirant said: "Together We Request DG_NTA. The difference of 30 to 40 days won't make any difference to academic session but will be a unique opportunity for NEETUG Aspirants and Droppers to prepare for the exam with free mind and great spirit."