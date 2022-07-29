  • Home
Defence Ministry Revises Financial Aid For Orphaned Children Of Ex-Servicemen

The revision of financial assistance will enable orphaned children to lead a better life with respect and honour, the ministry said in a statement.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 8:41 pm IST

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence has revised the financial aid to the orphaned children of ex-servicemen (ESM) from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month under the Orphan Grant Scheme of the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund. The revision of financial assistance will enable orphaned children to lead a better life with respect and honour, the ministry said in a statement.

"In line with the government’s policy of ease of living and dignified life for all citizens and as a humanitarian gesture to the Armed Services, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved the enhancement of the financial aid to the orphaned children of ex-servicemen from Rs 1000 per month to Rs. 3000 per month. This will enable orphaned children to lead a better life with respect and honour," the ministry said in a statement.

The Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) runs this scheme which is funded from Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund (RMEWF). It is a subset of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. "The present scheme is meant for the orphaned child who is a legitimate offspring aged below 21 years in the case of son or unmarried daughter of any ex-serviceman. The applications for availing benefits under this scheme are recommended by respective Zila Sainik Board (ZSB)," the ministry informed.

Ministry of Defence
