Defence Ministry To Establish Chair Of Excellence At Pune University

The Ministry of Defence will establish a Chair of Excellence at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SSPU), Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced.

This chair will be established at Pune University’s Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, he informed.

Tweeting about the development, Mr. Uday Samant wrote: “The Ministry Of Defence has decided to set up a 'Chair of Excellence' in the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies of Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Department of Defense and Strategic Studies is the only department in India to get this 'Chair of Excellence'. Congratulations and best wishes from the University!”

सावित्रीबाई फुले पुणे विद्यापीठाच्या संरक्षण व सामरिकशास्त्र विभागात संरक्षण मंत्रालयाकडून 'चेअर ऑफ एक्सलन्स' स्थापन करण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. ही 'चेअर ऑफ एक्सलन्स' मिळवणारा संरक्षण व सामरिकशास्त्र विभाग हा भारतातील एकमेव विभाग असून याबद्दल विद्यापीठाचे अभिनंदन व शुभेच्छा! — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 18, 2021

The top 100 institutions in the Education Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) were asked to submit their recommendations to the defense ministry. Twenty-five universities submitted the recommend]dations which were reviewed by an Institute Selection Review Committee, which unanimously recommended that the chair be awarded to SPPU, reported Hindustan Times.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is one of the top universities in the country. Every year many students from across the country apply to get admission in various courses offered by the university.

Mert list for various entrance exams which are held for admission in the 2021-22 academic year has been released by the University. Students can check the merit list on the official website- unipune.ac.in.

The merit list for all the programs including graduate, postgraduate, integrated, diploma, and certificate courses has been released.