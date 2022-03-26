  • Home
Defence Ministry Approves Setting Up Of 21 New Sainik Schools

The Defence Ministry on Saturday approved the setting up of 21 new Sainik schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools or state governments.

Education | Asian News International | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 5:08 pm IST

Defence Ministry Approves Setting Up Of 21 New Sainik Schools
The new schools will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools, Defence Ministry said.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With an aim to establish 100 new Sainik schools across the country in a partnership model, the Defence Ministry on Saturday approved the setting up of 21 such schools, in partnership with NGOs, private schools or state governments.

According to the press note issued by Defence Ministry, these new schools will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools.

The objectives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces.

It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today's youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow.

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the rules and regulations for new Sainik schools in partnership mode prescribed by the society.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

