  • Home
  • Education
  • Dedicated To Upgrade Quality Of Government Schools: Varsha Gaikwad

Dedicated To Upgrade Quality Of Government Schools: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday, March 6, said that the state government is committed to upgrade the quality of government schools. The Maharashtra Government’s decision to establish 500 model schools in the state is also a step in that direction, the minister added.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 6, 2021 10:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

School Principals, Experts Welcome AAP Government's Decision To Form Delhi Board Of School Education
Delhi Government Approves Formation Of Separate Board For 2,700 Schools In City
Cabinet Approves Constitution Of Delhi Board Of School Education: Arvind Kejriwal
Puducherry: Lt Governor Gives Nod To Pay Arrears To Aided Schools Staff
Food And Civil Supplies Department Writes To Delhi Government School Principals
Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education
Dedicated To Upgrade Quality Of Government Schools: Varsha Gaikwad
Dedicated To Upgrade Quality Of Government Schools: Varsha Gaikwad
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday, March 6, said that the state government is committed to upgrade the quality of government schools. The Maharashtra Government’s decision to establish 500 model schools in the state is also a step in that direction, the minister added.

In addition to academics, Ms Gaikwad said, the education to be provided in the 500 model schools will be holistic and will pertain to emotional, physical and aesthetic development of the child. These model schools in the state will have high-end infrastructure, facilities and stipulations on the ideal teacher-pupil ratio, information and communication technology (ICT) usage, emphasis on outcome and output.

The education minister took to Twitter to announce this. Ms Gaikwad said: “We're dedicated to the upgrade in the quality of government schools and setting up of 500 model schools is a step in that direction.

“Education provided in these schools will be holistic, touching upon emotional, physical and aesthetic development in addition to academics,” she further added.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra schools school education department Maharashtra Education board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Principals, Experts Welcome AAP Government's Decision To Form Delhi Board Of School Education
School Principals, Experts Welcome AAP Government's Decision To Form Delhi Board Of School Education
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New IGNOU Regional Centre In Aizawl
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of New IGNOU Regional Centre In Aizawl
India Science Research Fellowship (ISRF) 2021 Announced; 40 Scholars From Six Countries Awarded
India Science Research Fellowship (ISRF) 2021 Announced; 40 Scholars From Six Countries Awarded
MAT 2021 Paper Based Test Over, What's Next
MAT 2021 Paper Based Test Over, What's Next
JEE Main Result Soon; What If Two Students Score Same Marks
JEE Main Result Soon; What If Two Students Score Same Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................