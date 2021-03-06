Image credit: Shutterstock Dedicated To Upgrade Quality Of Government Schools: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday, March 6, said that the state government is committed to upgrade the quality of government schools. The Maharashtra Government’s decision to establish 500 model schools in the state is also a step in that direction, the minister added.

In addition to academics, Ms Gaikwad said, the education to be provided in the 500 model schools will be holistic and will pertain to emotional, physical and aesthetic development of the child. These model schools in the state will have high-end infrastructure, facilities and stipulations on the ideal teacher-pupil ratio, information and communication technology (ICT) usage, emphasis on outcome and output.

The education minister took to Twitter to announce this. Ms Gaikwad said: “We're dedicated to the upgrade in the quality of government schools and setting up of 500 model schools is a step in that direction.

“Education provided in these schools will be holistic, touching upon emotional, physical and aesthetic development in addition to academics,” she further added.