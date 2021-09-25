  • Home
  • Education
  • Declare Vidyasagar's Birth Anniversary As Teacher's Day: Bengali Outfit Urges Mamata Banerjee

Declare Vidyasagar's Birth Anniversary As Teacher's Day: Bengali Outfit Urges Mamata Banerjee

The outfit claimed that the letter carried signatures of eminent Bengali personalities such as poet Joy Goswami, educationist Pabitra Sarkar, Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, singer Rupam Islam, Visva-Bharati's former vice chancellor Sabujkali Sen among others.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 25, 2021 6:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Proceedings Over Centre's 10% Reservation To EWS
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Asks Delhi Education Department To Fill Up Vacancies
Jharkhand Chief Minister Felicitates Tribal Students Selected For Scholarship To Study In UK
Kalyana Karnataka Board To Be Formed In 10 Days: Chief Minister
Education Ministry, UGC Conducts Webinar On Strengthening Indian Languages
NEP 2020 Has Given National Perspective To Education Of Tribals: Minister
Declare Vidyasagar's Birth Anniversary As Teacher's Day: Bengali Outfit Urges Mamata Banerjee
Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on September 5, the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Kolkata:

Bangla Pokkho, an organisation that propagates Bengali sub-nationalism, has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's birth anniversary on September 26 as Teachers' Day in the state.

The outfit claimed that the letter carried signatures of eminent Bengali personalities such as poet Joy Goswami, educationist Pabitra Sarkar, Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, singer Rupam Islam, Visva-Bharati's former vice chancellor Sabujkali Sen among others.

"Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar was the torchbearer of progressive thinking. He had founded the base of modern and contemporary education. Through his 'Barnoporichay' book, our children got to know the world," the letter drafted by Bangla Pokkho said.

Asked about the organisation's appeal, Bhaduri said, "Vidyasagar was the pioneer who had the foresight to introduce English in the curriculum as the principal of Sanskrit College. He had made Sanskrit words more understandable to children in 'Barnaporichoy'. So undoubtedly, his birth anniversary should be observed to honour his contribution to our education system."

Notably, Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on September 5, the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Considering Radhakrishnan's immense contribution to the country's education system, his birth anniversary should continue to be held as Teachers' Day, Bhaduri said.

"September 26 should be christened with some other name to celebrate Vidyasagar's birth anniversary," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Parents, Teachers Demand Reopening Of Delhi Schools For Primary Section, Classes 6-8
Parents, Teachers Demand Reopening Of Delhi Schools For Primary Section, Classes 6-8
COMEDK UGCET Result 2021 Tomorrow, Here’s How To Download Scorecard
COMEDK UGCET Result 2021 Tomorrow, Here’s How To Download Scorecard
Country Needs At Least 600 Medical Colleges, 50 AIIMS-Like Institutions, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Country Needs At Least 600 Medical Colleges, 50 AIIMS-Like Institutions, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
COVID: DoE Asks CBSE To Waive Board Exam Fees Of Class 10, 12 Students Of Government Schools
COVID: DoE Asks CBSE To Waive Board Exam Fees Of Class 10, 12 Students Of Government Schools
NEET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download Question Paper, OMR Sheet, Raise Objection
NEET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download Question Paper, OMR Sheet, Raise Objection
.......................... Advertisement ..........................