Decision To Reopen Delhi Schools For Classes 10, 12 Draws Mixed Reactions

Delhi Government has announced reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 while following all the COVID-19 protocols. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia informed about the same through his official Twitter handle where he mentioned that Classes 10 and 12 students will have to get a written permission from their parents allowing them to attend physical classes. The announcement to open Delhi schools has garnered mixed reactions from students and parents.

Few students are requesting the government to wait for the vaccination program to begin before opening the schools while the rest are praising the government’s decision to reopen schools while citing the case of other state schools which have been reopened.

Delhi Education Minister said, “In view of CBSE board examinations and practicals in Delhi, permission is being given to open schools for practical, project, counseling etc. for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18. Children can be called only with the consent of parents. Children will not be forced to come”.

He also informed that the Delhi state schools will have to maintain a register to mark attendance but there is no rule for compulsory attendance.

Calling for the opening of all the educational institutes and classes a student named Madhavi said, “Please open all educational institutions for 9th and onwards including school, coaching institutions and colleges. Life and work has come to normal in every other sector. Children are traveling, going to markets, malls, movies etc so why should not to school. Education is a must”

A Class 12 student who will be appearing for national-level competitive exams has criticised the government’s decision to reopen the schools as he said, “Sir am in 12th class please don’t open schools for us, it's a humble request, we twelthies are going to face competitive exams pretty soon. Please open the coaching institutes for competitive exams soons but not schools, we don’t benefit from schools”.

Some of them are fearing that schools might force them to attend the schools as one of them said, “My school teachers will force us to come to school even if my parents don’t want to they will force us to give permission to the child and write the NOC this is not good school should be closed”.

Parents of various Class 10 and 12 students have also reacted to the announcement. While most of them are fearing for their children’s health, many are supporting this move.

Lauding the government’s decision, Alok Singhal, father of a Class 10 student said, “Schools already have completed full courses and now only practicals are left. It's fine because practicals can be managed by preparing schedules of students coming in on different dates and time”.

Another parent Gopal Sadhwani feared the spread of bird flu in the state along with COVID-19 as he said, “Sir. Reconsider. May not lend us in pain. Terrifying news for parents who are already struggling to stay strong during these critical times of COVID and Bird Flu. It will be too difficult for children to adopt to new normal particularly with Boards in the backdrop of their mind”.

Earlier the Delhi Government had issued the guidelines for reopening schools. Delhi Government, today, on January 13, has issued a “plan of activities” for the academics and examinations as to how the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will resume the schools for face-to-face learning and the standard operating procedures to be followed while conducting the practical and pre-board examinations.