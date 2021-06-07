Decision On West Bengal Madhyamik, HS Exams Likely Today

Decision on WB Madhyamik, HS exams likely today

A decision on the West Bengal Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary, or HS) pending board exams is likely to be announced today. Originally slated to be held in June, the West Bengal Class 10 and Class 12 exams were first postponed in mid-May due to the surge in Covid cases in the state and on June 2 has put off a final decision on Madhyamik and HS board exams dates.

UPDATE || West Bengal Madhyamik, HS Exams Cancelled

The Government has also formed a committee of experts to check how to conduct the Madhyamik and HS exams amid the pandemic and evaluate papers. The committee was to submit the report today, June 7.

The West Bengal Government on May 27 also announced that the WB Madhyamik and HS examinations for Classes 10 and 12 students will be held in July and August from their respective schools. The board while announcing the WB Madhyamik and WB HS exams will be held in July and August said that both the exams would be conducted in home centres from where the students have studied and the exams will be of a shorter duration of 90 minutes each for only compulsory subjects.

As per reports, around 12 lakh Class 10 students and 8.5 lakh Class 12 students has registered for the WB Board Madhyamik and HS examination this year.

After the Union Government has announced that the CBSE Class 12 board exams will be cancelled altogether several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra have also decided to call off the board exams.