Decision on Telangana Class 12 exams expected soon

While announcing the postponement of Class 12 Telangana Inter exams, the board said a decision on whether the exams will either be conducted or kept on hold will be taken in the first week of June.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 8:00 pm IST

New Delhi:

A decision on the Telangana Class 12 board exam is expected soon. The regular Inter (Class 12) exams for second-year students were postponed in April due to the ongoing Covid surge in the state. While announcing the postponement of Class 12 Telangana Inter exams, the board said a decision on whether the exams will either be conducted or kept on hold will be taken in the first week of June, after reviewing the Covid situation in the state.

After the Union Government has announced that the Class 12th board CBSE exams will be cancelled altogether several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra have also decided to call off the board exams. Many others including Delhi, Assam, and Tamil Nadu are yet to take a call in the Class 12 board exams.

During a virtual meet on Sunday, May 23, the Centre had proposed two modes of exams -- first Class 12th board exams in only 19 "major subjects" and the second to hold the board exams in schools in a different pattern. The Telangana Government, if at all conducts Class 12th exams, might also announce an exam for a shorter duration, on the pattern suggested by the Centre earlier.

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) exams have already been cancelled. Class 10 students of Telangana will be evaluated on the basis of “objective criteria”, which will be developed by the Telangana SSC board. For Class 10 students, details of the objective criteria will be announced later and students who remain unsatisfied with their results will be given another chance to clear the exam, when the COVID-19 situation improves, an official statement issued earlier said.

