Decision On Tamil Nadu Class 12 Board Exam Likely Soon

Call on Tamil Nadu +2 exams soon

A decision on the Tamil Nadu Class 12 pending board exam is likely to be announced soon. Originally slated to be held between May 3 and May 21, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Higher Secondary Second year (HSS) exams were postponed in April due to the surge in Covid cases in the state.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The Tamil Nadu Government might announce an HSS exam in a pattern with reduced exam time and a modified question paper, or might announce the cancellation of the exam.

Also Read || Class 12th Board Exams 2021: These States Are Yet To Take A Decision

After the Union Government has announced that the Class 12th board CBSE exams will be cancelled altogether several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra have also decided to call off the board exams. Many others including Delhi, West Bengal, Assam, and Telangana are yet to take a call in the Class 12 board exams.

Also Read || List Of States That Have Cancelled 12th Exam

Tamil Nadu has already promoted the students of Class 9, 10 and Plus One without exams. Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the promotion without examination in the assembly as he declared them "all pass" this academic year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Taking into consideration the unusual situation being faced by teachers and students, the views of parents besides the opinion of experts, the students of standards: 9, 10 and 11, facing the annual/board exams in 2020-21 education year, are announced as passed without writing the examinations," the Chief Minister said.