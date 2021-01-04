  • Home
  • Education
  • Tamil Nadu Schools Will Resume After Discussions With Parents, Students: Minister

Tamil Nadu Schools Will Resume After Discussions With Parents, Students: Minister

Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2021: The practical examinations for the upcoming 2021 board exams of Classes 10 to 12 will be conducted soon and the schedule would be released shortly.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 4, 2021 3:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Colleges, Universities Open In Kerala After A Gap Of Over 290 Days
States Brace Up To Reopen Schools, Colleges In January
Schools In Puducherry To Reopen After Nine Months On January 4
Indian Student's Startup Wins Recognition In Singapore
Pune To Reopen Schools, Colleges From Tomorrow With Covid-19 Restrictions
Students To Answer Questions For 80 Marks In Class 10 Odisha Board Exams
Tamil Nadu Schools Will Resume After Discussions With Parents, Students: Minister
Reopening Schools In Tamil Nadu To Be Decided After Suggestions From Parents, Students: Minister
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Erode:

Tamil Nadu School Education and Youth Welfare Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Monday said a decision on reopening schools in the state shut since the COVID-19 enforced lockdown would be taken by the Chief Minister after suggestions are obtained from parents and students. A final decision on reopening schools will be taken by the Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he told reporters at Gobichettipalayam near here after inaugurating the distribution of Rs 2,500 cash and gift hamper to ration card holders.

"On behalf of the School Education Department, suggestions will be obtained from parents, students and from Parents-Teachers Associations also about reopening of the schools in Tamil Nadu. They will be collected till this weekend," the minister said.

Schools in the state have been closed since the nation-wide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in March last. The Minister said practical examinations for Classes 10 to 12 will be conducted and the schedule would be released soon.

Mr Sengottaiyan said in Erode district alone 7,10,966 ration card holders would receive Rs 2,500 cash and gift hamper for the Pongal festival. He also said the free gifts would be given till January 13 in the PDS outlets.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu School Education Department Tamil Nadu Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KVPY 2020: Indian Institute of Science Releases Admit Cards For Entrance Exam
KVPY 2020: Indian Institute of Science Releases Admit Cards For Entrance Exam
JMI Releases Guidelines For Odd Semester, Final Year Exams 2020
JMI Releases Guidelines For Odd Semester, Final Year Exams 2020
IIT Kanpur Promotes Use Of Cognitive Sciences For Mental Health Problems
IIT Kanpur Promotes Use Of Cognitive Sciences For Mental Health Problems
CAT Result 2020: Seven Out Of 9 Toppers From Engineering Background
CAT Result 2020: Seven Out Of 9 Toppers From Engineering Background
IIT Delhi, All India Institute Of Ayurveda To Work On Benefits Of Herbal Formulations
IIT Delhi, All India Institute Of Ayurveda To Work On Benefits Of Herbal Formulations
.......................... Advertisement ..........................