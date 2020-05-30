  • Home
Decision On Reopening Schools, Colleges In July: Ministry Of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the country will be opened after consultations with states and union territories and a decision regarding this will be taken in July.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 30, 2020 7:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the country will be opened after consultations with states and union territories and a decision regarding this will be taken in July. “States governments/ UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020,” official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

"The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," said the guidelines released by the Ministry.

The schools in areas outside the containment zone will be opened in the second phase of unlock 1. Schools situated in the containment zones will continue to remain closed as only essential services have been allowed in these areas.

Schools in the country have been closed since March 16 to stop the spread of coronavirus. Exams, including the annual board exams were put on hold immediately following government's order. After re-assessing the situation government has ordered to resume the exams. CBSE will conduct the exam for remaining papers from July 1 to July 15. The results are expected in August. Evaluation has begun and this year teachers are evaluating the papers at their home.

Universities will begin the new academic session in September. Except the final year students, all others will be promoted on the basis of past semester/ year's performance.

Nationwide, the coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30 in containment zones.

All activities banned earlier will be opened up in areas outside Containment Zones in a phased manner, with SOPs to be prescribed by the Health Ministry.


