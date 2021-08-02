Decision On Reopening Of Schools In Puducherry Only After August 15: Minister

  • Home
The Home and Education Minister of Puducherry, in a press statement, said he held a meeting with educational officials to discuss about COVID-19 and its third wave. He said the government has decided not to re-open the schools and colleges for now.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 5:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry:

Minister A Namassivayam on Monday said the Puducherry government would decide on re- opening schools and colleges in the Union Territory after consulting the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy after August 15.

The Home and Education Minister, in a press statement, said he held a meeting with educational officials to discuss about COVID-19 and its third wave. He said the government has decided not to re-open the schools and colleges for now.

"A meeting with the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister will be held after August 15 to decide on re-opening of the schools and colleges," he said. All educational institutions remained shut for the last several months owing to the pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

