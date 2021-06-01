  • Home
  • Education
  • Decision On Maharashtra HSC Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad After CBSE Announcement

Decision On Maharashtra HSC Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad After CBSE Announcement

Maharashtra HSC exam 2021: Earlier today, CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 9:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra HSC Exams More Important Than SSC, Government Tells High Court
Maharashtra Proposes Free Education Till Class 12 For Children Who Lost Parents To Covid
Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam: Decision To Be Taken In A Week, Says Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra SSC Result: What Board Answered High Court About ‘Evaluation Criteria’
Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) Board Exam Question Bank: How, Where To Check
Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled
Decision On Maharashtra HSC Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad After CBSE Announcement
Maharashtra HSC exams were earlier postponed
New Delhi:

A decision on the Maharashtra board’s Class 12 (HSC) exams will be taken at the earliest, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. Earlier today, CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Welcoming centre’s decision, the Maharashtra minister said the government will take a call keeping the health and safety of students in mind.

ALERT XII Board exams over? Start and Submit APPLICATIONS to TOP colleges HERE

The Maharashtra government had earlier told the Bombay High Court that it will decide on state board exams for Class 12 students after the centre's announcement. It had also said that the “no-examination route” for students will be examined, amid the ongoing pandemic.

“In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a "Non-Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted today.

“We'd also stressed on the need for a 'Uniform Assessment Model' across the country. I welcome the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE board exams,” she added.

The minister said though Class 12 board exams are an important milestone in a student's life, given the current circumstances, the health and mental well-being of children should be prioritised.

“The decision regarding state board's Std. XII exams will also soon be taken keeping the student's health and safety in mind,” Ms Gaikwad said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Maharashtra HSC Maharashtra HSC Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE, ISC 12th Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria Soon
Live | 12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE, ISC 12th Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria Soon
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets
ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled
ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled
Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Safety Of Students Most Important
Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Safety Of Students Most Important
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Not Coming Today, Confirms Official
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Not Coming Today, Confirms Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................