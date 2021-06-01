Decision On Maharashtra HSC Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad After CBSE Announcement

Maharashtra HSC exams were earlier postponed

A decision on the Maharashtra board’s Class 12 (HSC) exams will be taken at the earliest, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said. Earlier today, CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Welcoming centre’s decision, the Maharashtra minister said the government will take a call keeping the health and safety of students in mind.

The Maharashtra government had earlier told the Bombay High Court that it will decide on state board exams for Class 12 students after the centre's announcement. It had also said that the “no-examination route” for students will be examined, amid the ongoing pandemic.

“In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a "Non-Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted today.

“We'd also stressed on the need for a 'Uniform Assessment Model' across the country. I welcome the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE board exams,” she added.

The minister said though Class 12 board exams are an important milestone in a student's life, given the current circumstances, the health and mental well-being of children should be prioritised.

“The decision regarding state board's Std. XII exams will also soon be taken keeping the student's health and safety in mind,” Ms Gaikwad said.