Decision On Maharashtra HSC Exams In A Day Or Two: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra HSC exam 2021: Decision in a day or two

The Maharashtra Government will take the final call on the pending HSC (Class 12) final exams in a day or two, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, adding that health and safety of students is the top priority for the state government. The minister said a proposal regarding Class 12 exams has been sent to the state disaster management authority.

Ms Gaikwad on June 1 welcomed the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to cancel Class 12 board exams.

“In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a "Non-Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students... I welcome the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE board exams,” Ms Gaikwad had tweeted.

“The decision regarding state board's Std. XII exams will also soon be taken keeping the student's health and safety in mind,” Ms Gaikwad said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also welcomed the Centre's move. In a statement issued by the state's communications department, Mr Thackeray expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Cancelling CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Last week, the Maharashtra government had announced the evaluation criteria of cancelled SSC (Class 10) examinations.

Ms Gaikwad had said students who were to appear for Class 10 (Secondary School Certificate - SSC) exams will be promoted to the next class, and marks will be given to them on the basis of internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9.